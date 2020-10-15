FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

