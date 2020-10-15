FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSV. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $135.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

