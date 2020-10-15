Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FND. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of FND stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $84.52.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,205,364 shares of company stock worth $419,691,987. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $32,060,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.