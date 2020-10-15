Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 835.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.