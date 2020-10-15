Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

NYSE FL opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 551,406 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

