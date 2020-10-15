Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Lowered to $4.75

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.74% from the company’s current price.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

