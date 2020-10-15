freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.34 ($23.93).

FRA FNTN opened at €17.40 ($20.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.25. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

