Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) Receives $71.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. William Blair started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Summit Redstone started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

Frogads stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.59. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

