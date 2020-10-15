Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $10.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.71. 16,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,717. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.81%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 35,868.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $3,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.