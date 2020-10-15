FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

AXTA stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 202,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

