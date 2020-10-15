FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Issued By National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$45.07 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.58.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

