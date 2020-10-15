FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ONE Gas Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ONE Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.10.

Shares of OGS opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.