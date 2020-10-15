FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

