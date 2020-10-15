FY2020 EPS Estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Increased by Analyst

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

