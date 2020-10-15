FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Increased by Piper Sandler

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.90 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $510.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

