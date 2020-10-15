FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Reduced by Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.17.

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$38.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.48 billion.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

