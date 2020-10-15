FY2020 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Increased by Capital One Financial

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEAK. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

PEAK stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

