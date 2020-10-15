FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 40,698.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nautilus by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

