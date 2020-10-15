FY2020 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSC. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TriState Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

