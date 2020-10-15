FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Peloton Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peloton in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.56.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,282,382.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

