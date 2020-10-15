FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

