FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

NYSE AJRD opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 32.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.