FY2021 EPS Estimates for Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horiba in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Horiba has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

