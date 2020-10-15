FY2021 EPS Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The First of Long Island by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

