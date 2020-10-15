Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $123.00

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.00, but opened at $118.00. Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust shares last traded at $117.72, with a volume of 48,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.64.

About Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

