Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

