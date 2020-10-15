GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €27.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.56 ($33.60).

G1A stock opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -36.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

