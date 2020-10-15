GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.24. GEE Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 194,064 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Alexander Preston Alex Stuckey sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,200 shares of company stock worth $138,042.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.53% of GEE Group worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

