GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.24. GEE Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 194,064 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter.

About GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

