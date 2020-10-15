Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 6,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMICF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

About Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.