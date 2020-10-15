Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

ETR GXI opened at €93.40 ($109.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.24. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

