Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €115.00 by Berenberg Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €93.40 ($109.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -118.98. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.24.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.