Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €85.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €85.70 ($100.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €93.40 ($109.88) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.98. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

