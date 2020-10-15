Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,354.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,315.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,775.55. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,748.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

