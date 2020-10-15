Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

GAIN opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

