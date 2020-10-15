GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,400.40 ($18.30) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.