Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.80 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

