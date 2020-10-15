Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BUG stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

