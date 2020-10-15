Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 15.33% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.