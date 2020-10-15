Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 839,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 252.8% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 301,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,707 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 68.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

