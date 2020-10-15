Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

GMLP opened at $2.10 on Monday. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

