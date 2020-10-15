Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 195.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ATHA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman bought 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

