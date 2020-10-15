Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Unity Software stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

