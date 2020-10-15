Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $356.00 at Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,471,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

