Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Securities increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,760 ($22.99) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436.28 ($18.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,478.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,577.26.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

