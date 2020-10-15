Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Neutral

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 316.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

