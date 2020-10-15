Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GT. Northcoast Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

GT stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

