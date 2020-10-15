Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.00. Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 10,094 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.12.

Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEEC)

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

