Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

GRTS opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Gritstone Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.