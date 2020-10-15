Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $157.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

GPI traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.03. 674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,373. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

